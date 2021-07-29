Join our Telegram Channel
Uhuru mourns CS Amina’s hubby

By Amina Wako July 29th, 2021 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed following the death of her husband.

According to the deceased’s family, Khalid Ahmed died on Thursday morning at Karen Hospital, in Nairobi, where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

In his message, President Kenyatta mourned the deceased as a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman, and a strong pillar of his family.

The President also remembered the late Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

“It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed.”

Khalid, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.

The Sports CS who is currently in Tokyo, Japan, for the Olympic Games also recently lost her brother Esmael Mohammed Jibril a prominent businessman in March 2021.

Other political leaders have also sent their condolences to the soft-spoken CS, who has also served in the Foreign Affairs and Education dockets in President Kenyatta’s government.

