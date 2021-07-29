Uhuru mourns CS Amina’s hubby





President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed following the death of her husband.

According to the deceased’s family, Khalid Ahmed died on Thursday morning at Karen Hospital, in Nairobi, where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

In his message, President Kenyatta mourned the deceased as a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman, and a strong pillar of his family.

The President also remembered the late Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

“It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed.”

Khalid, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.

The Sports CS who is currently in Tokyo, Japan, for the Olympic Games also recently lost her brother Esmael Mohammed Jibril a prominent businessman in March 2021.

Other political leaders have also sent their condolences to the soft-spoken CS, who has also served in the Foreign Affairs and Education dockets in President Kenyatta’s government.

Dear C.S @AMB_A_Mohammed kindly accept deepest condolences from Mama Ida and I following the passing of your Dear husband Khalid Ahmed. May God the Almighty grant you and your family fortitude to bear the loss. Poleni sana. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 29, 2021

It is with the great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Khalid Ahmed, husband to @AMB_A_Mohammed, Cabinet Secretary – Sports, Culture & Heritage.

Khalid was a great man, generous to a fault and a pillar of strength to his family. pic.twitter.com/3sr5lqdUwj — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) July 29, 2021

INNA LILLAHI WA INAA ILAYHI RAJI'UN!-(We surely belong to Allah and to Him, we shall return). My deepest condolences to the family of my sister, Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary,Hon. Amb. Amina Mohamed, upon the loss of her husband and the family patriarch, Mr. Khalid Ahmed pic.twitter.com/YOeOXu9Jy9 — Hon. (Dr.) Adan Keynan, CBS (@HonAdanKeynan) July 29, 2021

I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Khalid Ahmed.

A dear friend and the husband to Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary @AMB_A_Mohammed , I will remember him as a suave entrepreneur par excellence.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) July 29, 2021