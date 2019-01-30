Uhuru to have round-table meeting with Kenyan artistes

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses mourners during the burial service of former Youth Enterprise Development Funds Chairman Bruce Odhiambo at Koru in Kisumu County on January 19, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this morning as from 10am have a round-table meeting with Kenyan artistes at the Kenya Film Center along Aga Khan Walk.

The head of state through the Director of Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) Dr Donald Otoyo issued a notice inviting various stakeholders in the Kenyan music industry to listen to their issues.

Those invited, including groups and musicians’ associations are required to provide a summarized memorandum on sector issues.

INVITED GUESTS

This is invite to you to the initial Presidential Round-Table on the Creative Economy which will be held on Wednesday 30th January, 2019 from 10am at the Kenya Film Center (Nairobi Cinema, Aga Khan Walk)

“All invited groups, associations and their representations are required to provide a summarized memorandum on sector issues and must also provide their statutory documents,” read part of the notice copied to Thomas Kwaka (Big Ted), who is Director State Branding and Events.

Those invited include Events Managers Association, Kenya Actors Guild, Creative Society of Kenya, Kenya Music Anti-piracy Association, Kenya Association of Gospel Artistes, Kenya Musicians Union, among others.

MUSIC AIRPLAY

The meeting comes slightly over a week after the head of state ordered Big Ted during the burial of legendary producer Bruce Odhiambo, to organize a meeting so that he can have a one on one with the creative.

This comes at a time local artistes are particularly not pleased with the massive airplay that Nigerian and Bongo music continues to get on Kenyan radio and TV stations