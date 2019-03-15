Uhuru, Macron fail basic traffic test at State House – VIDEO

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta take a test drive during the presentation of the new Peugeot 3008 Allure SUV at the State House in Nairobi on March 13, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron this week failed the basic traffic safety test during a short drive within State House precincts.

The two heads of state on Wednesday unveiled the Peugeot 3008, one of the models locally assembled in Kenya by French vehicle manufacturer, PSA Groupe.

The duo was shown admiring the vehicle before they boarded with Mr Kenyatta asking his counterpart: “Can I give you a ride?”

They then proceeded to make several turns within the State House tarmac.

But none of them wore a safety belt.

ALWAYS BELT UP

Traffic safety experts advise motorists to “always wear a safety belt” in even for short journeys.

In December 2015, Kenyans expressed anger at President Kenyatta after watching a video footage posted online that showed him driving a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

In the footage, the head of state was seen entering a car and driving to his rural home in Gatundu, Kiambu County, without wearing a seat belt.

The video, which was a promo of an interview with then Citizen TV anchor-cum-reporter Jacque Maribe, was shared widely on social media.

Kenyans were shocked by the President’s poor judgment to drive a vehicle without considering traffic regulations, despite his government’s ongoing road safety campaign by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Citizen TV later pulled the story.