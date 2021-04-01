Uhuru: Lockdown for our own good





Despite a public outcry, President Uhuru Kenyatta suggests he will not ease the recent measures he enforced that are aimed at taming the increase in positive Covid-19 cases.

He spoke on Thursday at State House, Nairobi in the presence of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“I know it (the recently imposed containment measures) is difficult but we cannot pretend that this disease is not with us or ignore the advice we are getting,” he explained President Kenyatta.

“The measures we have imposed are not my measures, they were brought to us by doctors and scientists. Their recommendation was that if we were to stem this virus from continuing to grow, the only thing we can do is to lockdown.”

The President also indicated the government will not offer a stimulus package to the affected Kenyans as was the case when he locked down the country last year.

He said: “We must recognize that this lockdown is very different from the last lockdown. The last lockdown we had to lock down the entire country.”

Among the measures imposed by President Kenyatta include a ban on travel into and outside Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos counties plus the closure of all bars and suspension of sports activities.

Kenyans, including matatu drivers, bar owners and athletes have formally asked the government to ease some of these measures in a bid to earn a livelihood