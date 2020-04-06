Join our Telegram Channel
Uhuru ‘lockdown’ announcement leaves Kenyans befuddled

By Hilary Kimuyu April 6th, 2020 2 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday banned all road, rail and air travel into and out of the capital, Nairobi, and three other regions at the coast that are the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

His 40 minute address however left many Kenyans more confused than relieved that he was doing his best to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The ban on movement into and out of Nairobi will be in place for 21 days starting Monday even as an earlier countrywide night curfew remains in place, he said.

Nzioka Waita, the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, was forced to clarify President Kenyatta’s statement about movement ‘within’ Nairobi Metropolitan Area after it emerged many Kenyan were finding it difficult to interpret his remarks.

According to the restrictions, transport of food and other critical cargo will continue unimpeded in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties, Kenyatta said in a televised address.

“I issue these enhanced measures well aware that they will complicate and inconvenience many Kenyans,” Kenyatta said. “By not doing so, this will only lead to greater suffering for Kenyans.”

State House was also prompted, on their part, to issue a clarification on this too.

“As announced by the Head of State: Movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area is permitted except for the national curfew period of between 7pm and 5am. What is prohibited is the movement IN and OUT of the Gazetted areas for the period of 21 days effective 7.00pm tonight,” it tweeted.

Majority of Kenyans who did not grasp the head of state’s address took to twitter and raised their queries even as other attempted to explain what his remarks meant.

 

