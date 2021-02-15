Join our Telegram Channel
Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning Senator Yusuf Haji

By Amina Wako February 15th, 2021 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in sending condolence messages to the family of the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji and people of Garissa County.

The 80-year-old Senator died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at Aga Khan hospital.

In his condolence message, the President eulogised the veteran politician, who until his death was the co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader,” President Kenyatta said.

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” he said.

The President said the death of Senator Haji was a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

“Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed,” he added.

Other leaders who sent their message of condolences include Deputy president William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Below are messages of condolences:

Senator Yusuf Haji dies – VIDEO