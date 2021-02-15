Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning Senator Yusuf Haji





President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in sending condolence messages to the family of the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji and people of Garissa County.

The 80-year-old Senator died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at Aga Khan hospital.

In his condolence message, the President eulogised the veteran politician, who until his death was the co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader,” President Kenyatta said.

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” he said.

The President said the death of Senator Haji was a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

“Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed,” he added.

Other leaders who sent their message of condolences include Deputy president William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Below are messages of condolences:

The country has lost a devoted and indefatigable administrator who was cause-driven. Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji was a gifted politician, modest yet strategic schemer with ground-breaking mediation skills. pic.twitter.com/5FBLZHaaax — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 15, 2021

In the passing of Senator Yusuf Hajji, Kenya has lost a dedicated patriot and a humble servant. We can only thank him for the years of his life that he gave in service of our country, his last great public passion being the Building Bridges Initiative. pic.twitter.com/X28Uc6QFym — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 15, 2021

1/2. Innah Lillahi wa Innah Ileyhi raji'un. It is with great sadness but with acceptance of Allah's will that I have learned of the passing of our father Mzee Senator Yusuf Haji. — Abshiro Halake (@Ahalake) February 15, 2021

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raj'iun (We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return). Following the death of Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji in Nairobi. His Jaanaza will at the Eid prayer ground next to masjid Nur, South C Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/bVP7FY0F3r — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) February 15, 2021

Senator Mohammed Yusuf Haji was a dedicated, committed, hands-on and focused public servant who served this country diligently in different capacity. He will be remembered for his contribution, wise counsel and steadfast leadership as chairman of the BBI taskforce team. pic.twitter.com/UABZTDxCbj — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) February 15, 2021