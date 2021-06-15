Uhuru: I’ve achieved more with Raila than Ruto





President Uhuru Kenyatta has appeared to aim a dig at his Deputy William Ruto, by indicating he’s achieved more in his second term in office as compared to his initial one.

He spoke at State House Nairobi, on Monday, during a meeting with political leaders from Ukambani.

“I have done much more than I was able to do in my first term in office, why? because I have been able to focus more, working with my colleagues and focus on the development agenda rather than the political agenda,” said Kenyatta.

But the Head of State did not specify the achievements he was referring to.

President Kenyatta’s first term in office, which was between 2013 and 2017, was characterized by a close working relationship with the Deputy and the duo would at times be spotted at functions at State House donning matching outfits.

But it has been a different scenario post-2017 as the emergence of opposition leader Raila Odinga as a close Kenyatta political ally coincided with the sidelining of Ruto from a majority of government businesses, meetings, travel, and events such as get-togethers with visiting Heads of State.

The DP has publicly confirmed in media interviews that he has been sidelined from crucial events such as the Covid-19 vaccination exercise involving President Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret, and Cabinet Secretaries in June.

“I think someone forgot to invite me (to State House for the vaccination),” he explained in an interview with Citizen TV.

The DP has also argued that Odinga is in government and not the opposition, courtesy of the benefits he enjoys as an ally of President Kenyatta.

The Head of State has also attributed the success of development projects in his second term to less political noise.