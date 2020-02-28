Uhuru issues executive order on coronavirus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has set up a 21-person National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

The head of state said that the Committee will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe and members will include Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, CS Transport James Macharia, Defence CS Monica Juma and ICT CS Joe Mucheru.

Others are the chairpersons of the Health Committee and Council of Governors, PS Interior Karanja Kibicho, Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua, Principal admin secretary in the Office of the President and PS Health Susan Mochache.

Enhance surveillance in all ports and points of entry

Also included are PS Treasury Julius Muia, PS Foreign affairs Macharia Kamau, Transport PS Esther Koimet, PS Telecommunications Fatuma Hirsi, director-general Medical Services Jackson Kioko, DG Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Gilbert Kibe, Director of Medical Services, KDF Maj Gen (Dr) George Nganga, Government Spokesperson secretariat, Director of Public Health and the Director-General Kenya Airports Authority.

The Committee’s mandate is to prepare, prevent and respond to the threat of Coronavirus as well as coordinate capacity-building of medical personnel and other professionals who will help in managing the disease.

The team is also expected to enhance surveillance in all ports and points of entry into the country.

The President has also ordered that the Mbagathi hospital coronavirus section be completed within seven days despite the ministry of health saying the section would be complete in a month.

He further said that the identification and preparation of isolation and treatment facilities in Level 5 and referral hospitals across the country be concluded by March 15.

The 21-member team is also required to coordinate the supply of testing kits, protective gear, and other medical equipment.

Further, Mr Kenyatta ordered them to conduct Economic Assessment Impact and develop mitigation strategies on the virus.

The order follows an outcry from Kenyans after a China Southern Airlines landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday evening with 239 passengers.