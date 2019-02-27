Uhuru ‘impostors’ released on bail in Sh10m fraud case

The suspects alleged to have conned Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali out of Sh10 million by mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta's voice and pretending to sell land. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Seven suspects accused of mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta stealing from Sameer Group chairman Naushad Merali have been released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each.

The seven, Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja, and Anthony Wafula were charged with obtaining Sh10 million from Akif Hamid Butt, the Finance Director of Sameer Africa.

They pretended to be in a position to sell to Sameer Africa a piece of land LR No. 10090/118 situated in Milimani area, Nairobi.

The seven will be required to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation every week for the next three weeks. The bail was granted by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi

CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD

The seven are being investigated in connection with forgery, conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretenses, involving huge sums and senior State House officials.

They were arrested over the weekend by detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit on suspicion that they were part of the cartel that conned officials from Sameer Group of Companies.

On Tuesday, chief magistrate Francis Andayi rejected an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have them detained for 10 more days to enable police to conclude investigations.

The suspects allegedly used mobile phone number 0722 208842 to call Merali and asked him to release Sh10 million so as to facilitate the purchase of land.