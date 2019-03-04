Uhuru ‘impostors’ in Sh10m fraud case now claim their lives in danger

The suspects alleged to have conned Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali out of Sh10 million by mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta's voice and pretending to sell land. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two of the seven suspects arrested on suspicions of conning Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali of Sh10 million by impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta now claim their lives are in danger.

Mr Joseph Waswa and Mr Issac Wanyonyi alleged on Sunday at a press conference in Nairobi that they were being followed by unknown people and police cars everyday.

Accompanied by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, they expressed fear that somebody is after their lives.

Mr Ombeta claimed that his clients were being harassed by police despite their appearance in court on Friday last week and the direction given that they should report to a police station every Friday.

“There is always a car in front of my client’s gate, one during the day and another at night. The police should desist from harassing my clients and wait for the day they will appear in court,” Mr Ombeta said.

Mr Wanyonyi urged police to carry out their investigations professionally without harassing and exposing their families.

‘STRANGE NUMBERS’

“We are being pursued by strange people, receiving calls from strange numbers. It is just a matter of time and the truth will come out,” he said.

Mr Waswa said he would file a formal complaint with the Independent Police Oversight Authority, alleging that he was tortured by a police officer when he was arrested last week.

“The police arrested me, tortured me and used all manner of force during the arrest in total breach of the law that one is presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” he said.

Mr Waswa said he had never met Mr Merali and denied any knowledge of the Sh10 million claim.

“What is Sh10 million? I don’t need to rob someone to get that money. I can still get it within three months,” he said. The other five taken to court on Monday last week are Mr Duncan Muchai, Mr William Simiyu, Mr David Luganya, Mr Gilbert Kirunja and Mr Anthony Wafula.

It is alleged that they called Mr Merali and asked him to facilitate the release of the money for the purchase of land, while impersonating the President. Police arrested them on February 22 and 23.

The seven pleaded not guilty and were released on Wednesday on a Sh100,000 bond each. Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi indicated that if found guilty of conspiracy to defraud, the suspects could face up to three years in prison.