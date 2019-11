Uhuru hits tangatanga’s raw nerve with joke on Kibra by-election goodies – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday took a swipe at his Deputy William Ruto’s side of Jubilee government following the events that unfolded in the just concluded Kibra by-election.

Mr Kenyatta touched on the political dynamics that were being played out by the parties who had favourable candidates at the contest.

“Kutoka tushikane mkono na Baba, juzi tulikuwa na uchaguzi Kibira si ni kweli, na mimi ndio munajuwa ndio kiongozi wa Jubilee, na mimi nilikuwa na candidate na tumesaidia candidate wetu kabisa. Sasa campaign zilikuwa moto zilikuwa zimechacha hata nyinyi mulikuwa munajionea kila siku. Demokrasia ilikuwa imewaka moto Kibira. Sasa mimi nasema kweli kulikuwa vurugu kidogo, lakini ukiangalia ni viongozi ndio walikuwa wanavurugana hao wanaweza kwenda Nairobi Hospital,” offered the president.

He added in a rather cheeky manned how Kibra residents were enamoured by the money that thrown at them by politicians trying to win their votes in favour of their candidate.

However, he said although the money was sweet the voters had already made up their minds on whom they want to represent them in parliament.

“Usiku wa kuhesabu kura, kuna Mama mwengine rafiki yangu, ni kampena wangu, nikampigia nikamuuliza hali huko unajuwa sana sana wakati wa uchaguzi inakuwa tension juu. Nikamuuliza hali iko namna gani mko sawa? Akaniambia sisi tuko sawa. Lakini hapa Kibira ni kilio pekee yake. Nikamuuliza kwani kuna shida gani? Akaniambia jamani Uhunye wee mungeruhusu hii kampeni iendelee wiki ingine mbili jameni tukule mambo hapa, mambo ilikuwa mingi,” he said.

INCONSEQUENTIAL

“Kesho yake nikaambiwa askari wale wote walikuwa wanasimamia uchaguzi wote wamerudi kwao. Watu leo kila mtu ameelekea kwake kazi, wakupika samaki wameaanza, harufu ya samaki sasa inaskika huko mbeleni ilikuwa nyama kwa sababu pesa ilikuwa mingi, sasa ni samaki tuu,” said President Kenyatta.

Earlier on during his speech Mr Kenyatta reprimanded the legislators present for taking offence on matters that were inconsequential.

He said that it was time politicians mature up and not feel threatened when a person from one political side decides to become friends with another from the other divide.

ODM candidate Imran Okoth won the Kibra by-election beating Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga. Opposition leaders accused Jubilee administration of trying to influence the outcome with colossal amounts of money.