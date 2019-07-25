Uhuru hints at reneging on Jubilee 2022 promise to Ruto – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dropped the biggest hint of his intent to break the promise to support the presidential ambition of his deputy William Ruto.

The President on Thursday openly declared that he no longer cares about the 2022 general elections.

Neither does he bother about the person who gets to replace him at State House, he said.

Instead, he wants politicians to stop focusing on politics and start working for Kenyans.

“Uongozi utakuja na Mungu ndio anapatiana uongozi. Na uchaguzi utakuja na utaisha, Kenya haiendi pahali wenzangu. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja kila saa tunachochea wanainchi wa Kenya. Tufanye kazi yule atachaguliwa atachaguliwa me I don’t mind, sasa ni wakati ya kazi,” said President Kenyatta.

He made the remarks at the funeral of Rahab Wambui Muhuni, the mother of politician Peter Kenneth.

His utterances are a turnaround from his previous pledge in 2017 when he committed to support Mr Ruto’s ambitions for the presidency.

Relations between President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto have been at their lowest since the now famous ‘handshake’ between ODM leader Raila Odinga and the president.