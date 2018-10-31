Uhuru delivers good news to all KCPE candidates – PHOTOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday morning made an impromptu visit to Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Nairobi, where he delivered some good news to all the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates.

The president had a one on one chit-chat with the pupils who were about to sit for their Kiswahili paper in the ongoing KCPE examinations.

While addressing the pupils, the Head of State asked them to seat the examinations with courage as he gave them an assurance that he will ensure they all go to secondary schools.

“I urge you to do all the best that you can and after that I assure you that all of you will find a place in secondary school,” said President Kenyatta, as the pupils applauded in joy.

The President further told the pupils that there is no situation in life that is permanent.

On asking some of the pupils what they would like to be in future, President Kenyatta met a protege who habours the ambition of one day becoming the president of Kenya.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohamed and the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) chairman Prof George Mahoga.

After addressing the candidates, the president then entered all the classes where the examinations are taking place and witnessed as invigilators administered the examination.

A total of 1,060,703 candidates are sitting this year’s KCPE examination. However, several pupils failed to turn up for the examinations on day one for various reasons.