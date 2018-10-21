President Uhuru Kenyatta with former midwife Fredah Shibonje. PHOTO | COURTESY

The online community can’t get enough of a picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta with Fredah Shibonje, the midwife who helped birth him.

The picture shared by Dennis Itumbi left netizens in admiration as they showered Mr Kenyatta with compliments for his kind gesture.

President Kenyatta was all smiles as he held the woman’s hand who looked elegant in a blue and pink skirt suit.

“The President and the midwife who welcomed him to life,” Mr Itumbi captioned the photo.

This is what the online community had to say.

“This moment is awesome,” said fabulously_chic

“Omg, this is so precious… Can she still midwife now? I can imagine the experience she got!” wrote maureenmbiti.

“So so kind of him,” commented joydoreenbiira.

“God bless her,” responded njokisusan203.

“May all the good men and women remember their teachers and midwives who taught them and welcomed them to the World safely!” said warria.teddy.

“Oh wow that’s cool,” wrote jullezkenei.

“Wow! This is so precious…..#Shujaa,” said caterira.