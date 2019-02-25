Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Uhuru gets a taste of city’s messy traffic during secret tour

By Chad Kitundu February 25th, 2019 2 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday pictured stuck in traffic while driving himself in a secret tour of the city.

In a photo shared on social media that quickly went viral, the president waited patiently in his posh vehicle for the traffic to open up.

The location where the picture was taken remains unknown.

What caught people’s attention was a woman, her head covered with a leso, who was pictured leaning on the president’s driver window and appeared to either be begging or engaging the president in a conversation.

Uhuru lowered the window of his Mercedes G-Wagon car just a bit to be able to hear what she was saying.

The president has lately formed a habit of abandoning his aides and security team for impromptu car tours. Last month at the Kisumu International Airport, he surprised his security team by getting into one of his official vehicles, a black Toyota V8 with a civilian number plate, and followed ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyans who saw the picture on Sunday reacted differently, others praising him and defending his secret tour.

Man commits suicide after killing wife in brutal knife...

About the author

Chad Kitundu

View all posts

Also read