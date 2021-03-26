Uhuru, First Lady receive Covid-19 jab

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First lady Margaret Kenyatta on Friday received their Covid-19 vaccine injections at State House Nairobi.

The duo received the jabs immediately after the President had addressed the nation and introduced a raft of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The live televised vaccination exercise also saw a number of Cabinet Secretaries including Interior’s Fred Matiang’i and his Health Counterpart Mutahi Kagwe vaccinated.

The President received the jab while reiterating it is one of the ways for Kenyans to safeguard themselves against the infection.

Earlier the Head of State had directed all cabinet secretaries and those working in the Executive to be vaccinated so as to “lead by example.”

This is the latest attempt by the government to scale up the rollout exercise of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Other key national figures that received the Covid-19 vaccine injection alongside the President include Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Others are members of the Judicial Service Commission, Governors, and members of the inter-religious council of Kenya who held a meeting with the president early Friday afternoon.

The jab came soon after President Kenyatta called on those who are 58-years and above to get the vaccine.

Yesterday, the government said it would prioritize those aged 58-years and above in the ongoing phase one of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The initial plan was to reach frontline workers, among them healthcare workers, teachers, and those in the armed forces with the jab as they have a higher risk of contracting the virus based on the nature of their job.