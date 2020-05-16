Uhuru extends cessation by 21 days, locks border with Tanzania and Somalia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a cessation of movement of persons and passenger vehicles into and out of Kenya through her borders with Tanzania and Somalia for the next 30 days.

In a live address from State House, Nairobi, Kenyatta said from Saturday midnight only cargo trucks will be allowed into and out of the country via the said borders.

He added: “I am today directing as follows that there will be a cessation of movement of persons and passenger ferrying automobiles into and out of the territory of the republic of Kenya, through the Kenya Tanzania international border.”

The president however ordered that all cargo vehicle drivers must undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19 and will only be allowed in if they test negative.

“There shall also be a cessation of movement of persons ferrying automobiles and vehicles into and out of the territory of the republic of Kenya through the Kenya – Somali international border, except for cargo vehicles,” the president said.

The head of state also announced a second extension of the 7pm to 5am nationwide curfew by 21 days until June 6 to be able to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“I know there is growing pressure to ease the measures put in place for all of us to get back to normal. Other countries eased their measures and later suffered as they witnessed a spike in the rate of infections,” Kenyatta said.

Similarly, he announcd that the cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties is also extended until June 6.

This comes as Kenya confrmed 49 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 830.