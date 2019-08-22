Uhuru explains his decision to scrap Mzee Kenyatta’s annual memorial service

The memorial service of Kenya’s founding president, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, will now become a thing of the past.

This declaration was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday during the 41st memorial anniversary of his father.

President Kenyatta said Thursday’s event would be the last public event to honour the nation’s founding father.

Speaking at the All Saints Cathedral, the president said that the decision was arrived at after consultation with his family members.

“As President, I have consulted the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and after consulting them, we have agreed together that this is going to be the last celebration of Mzee in this manner,” President Kenyatta explained.

PRIVATE AFFAIR

He however said the family will continue celebrating Mzee Kenyatta, but in their own private way.

“We shall each celebrate him as we remember him, and in the manner in which we will be doing our things going forward,” President Kenyatta said.

He also thanked both the second and third Presidents of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, for observing the commemoration of his late father without failing.

On August 22, 1978, Kenyans received the news of the death of Mzee Kenyatta, who died in Mombasa at the age of 82. He had served as president for 15 years.