Uhuru eulogises veteran journalist Robin Njogu





President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised veteran journalist and Royal Media Services radio Managing Editor Robin Njogu as an excellent journalist.

Njogu died on Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment for complications related to Covid-19 after being admitted over a week earlier.

In his condolence message to the family, the president described the late Njogu as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio has gone a long way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

“Robin was an excellent journalist who mentored many young people in the Fourth Estate. We will forever cherish his skills and expertise in mass media, especially in radio where he has left a huge mark of excellence,” Kenyatta said.

Further, President Kenyatta remembered the late Njogu as an innovative, resourceful and open-minded journalist.

Uhuru said the journalist was a past member of the State House press corp who will be cherished forever.

“Robin always had a Midas touch in transforming media stations into great communication and entertainment outlets.

“My interactions with Robin during his time in the press corp were always enriching. He was a trusted and very effective member of the team,” the President recalled.

He also sent a condoling message to the family of the late journalist following the passing of his mother only hours earlier.

Kenyatta wished the family God’s comfort and fortitude during these trying times.