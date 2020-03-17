Uhuru declares Saturday day of prayer over coronavirus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Saturday, March 21, as the National Day for Prayer.

The Head of State said in a statement said that the prayers will help as the world battles coronavirus, which continues to spread to nearly every corner of the globe.

The president termed Covid-19 a serious threat saying that Kenyans “need to turn to God” even as the Government tries everything possible to minimise the spread.

“We have done and continue to do everything possible to keep our citizens safe…But even with these efforts, we cannot ignore the need to turn to God. With this in mind, I declare this coming Saturday, 21st March 2020, as a National Day for Prayer,” said President Kenyatta.

In his message, he urged Kenyans to pray in their homes and office while the prayer day will be led by a team of religious leaders at State House-Nairobi to pray for the country.

“Let us pray to see this pandemic resolved and let us pledge to love one another.”

“We acknowledge that we are nothing without our God. And we have learnt that turning to God at such times gives us not only comfort, but also hope and strength to overcome even those challenges that for us as humans may seem insurmountable,” he said.