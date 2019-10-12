Uhuru condoles with kin of mum and daughter who drowned 14 days ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of John Wambua who lost his wife Mariam Kighenda and daughter Amanda Mutheu in the Likoni ferry tragedy.

The head of state sent his message condolence on Saturday a day after the completion of the search and retrieval of the ill-fated car and bodies of the departed.

The bodies of mother and daughter were retrieved on Friday, 13 days after their car slid and sunk in the Indian Ocean. It is normal for heads of state to await full confirmation of such tragedies before speaking out.

In his message, the president regretted the unfortunate incident and assured all Kenyans that efforts were being made to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in future.

REVAMP

“Besides the ongoing revamp of ferry services, the proposed Likoni Gate Bridge, the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu by-pass as well as the completion of the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale Road will help ease the pressure on sea crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast,” the president said in a statement.

The exercise was conducted by a multi-agency team drawn from various government entities, which the president also commended for their efforts in ensuring the long, tedious and risky undertaking was a success.

The president assured that the government would continue supporting the victims’ family.

After 13 days in the deep sea, the wreckage of the vehicle was pulled out by officers from the multi-agency team shortly after 4pm on Friday.

According to Likoni police, the car, registration KCB 289C, a Toyota Isis, was the last to board MV Harambee from the mainland ramp and reversed when the ferry was midstream, plunging into the ocean.