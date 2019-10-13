Uhuru condoles with families of police officers who lost their lives in Garissa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolences to the families of the 11 polices officers who were killed on Saturday in Daadab Garissa county after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The officers from the Harhar General Service Unit (GSU) Camp lost their lives at Degow on the road between Liboi and Damajale close to the Kenya-Somalia border during the incident that happened while they were on a routine security patrol.

In a statement posted by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, President Kenyatta has assured the families of the fallen soldiers of government’s support.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed officers and assures them of Government support during this difficult period of mourning,” reads the statement.

Even as the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai sent reinforcement to the area to pursue the attackers, the president has given an assurance that action has been taken to apprehend the attackers.

He added that the government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to cowardly terrorist actions.

The officers were using motor vehicle of registration number GKB 277U and from the pictures seen by Nairobi News it was completely destroyed by the IEDs suspected to have been planted by suspected Al Shabaab militants.