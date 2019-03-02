Uhuru compensates man whose house was damaged by his choppers

James Keah (right), a resident of Kaloleni, Kilifi county, receives cash compensation from Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata and Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika for the damages President Uhuru Kenyatta's choppers caused on his house two years ago. PHOTO | WINNIE ATIENO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally compensated a man whose house was damaged when his helicopters landed in Kaloleni, Kilifi county in 2017.

James Keah was on Friday handed Sh250,000 by the Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata and Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika as compensation for his house whose roof was blown away by the strong winds caused by the choppers as they landed at Kizurini Secondary School two years ago.

The winds also blew off the rooftops of the school’s dining hall. However, nobody was injured during the incident.

“We are here to visit Mr Keah who is a neighbor of the school where President Kenyatta had come to visit in October 10, 2017 when he came to tour the school. During his tour, some of the choppers that had landed generated strong gust of wind damaging his house,” the regional coordinator said.

UNFINISHED HOUSE

“We are a little bit late, but as the adage goes better late than never. We are here to give him a small token of Sh250,000 from the president to enable him repair his house,” Mr Elungata added.

The Coast regional coordinator also visited the Kizurini Secondary School to ensure its kitchen, which was also damaged back then, was renovated.

“This school also lost its kitchen to the same situation, the president gave them Sh2 million and they have been able to remarkably improve the catering and cooking environment and the school itself. We are glad to see the money donated by the president has improved the school,” Mr Elungata said.

Mr Keah thanked the head of state for his kind gesture saying he will be able to complete his unfinished house.

“I’m thankful to the head of state, I did not think I would ever get such an amount of money to repair my house. This is an indication that our president cares for the less fortunate like me, he is respectful. I will now embark on repairing my house,” added the elderly man.

MODERN SCHOOL KITCHEN

Kizurini Secondary School Deputy Principal Naomi Kinuhi said the Sh2 million gift from the president had helped the institution construct a modern kitchen.

“The school looks very organized now, it has also eased catering and welfare services to our students because today food is cooked on time because we have improved jikos, serving has also become very fast,” the deputy principal said.

Mr Elungata said the head of state has been following up on the two projects to ensure the school and Mr Keah are ‘compensated’ for the damages caused.

He urged government institutions to properly utilize government funds in all projects.