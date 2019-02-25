Uhuru caught up in Nairobi’s messy traffic during secret tour





President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday pictured stuck in traffic while driving himself in a secret tour of the city.

In a photo shared on social media that quickly went viral, the president waits patiently in his posh vehicle for the traffic to open up.

The location where the picture was taken remains unknown.

What caught people’s attention was a woman, her head covered with a leso, who was pictured leaning on the president’s driver window and appeared to either be begging or engaging the president in a conversation.

Uhuru lowered the window of his Mercedes G-Wagon just a bit to be able to hear what she was saying.

The president has lately formed a habit of abandoning his aides and security for impromptu car tours. Last month at the Kisumu International Airport, the president surprised his security team by getting into one of his official vehicles, a black Toyota V8 with a civilian number plate, and following Mr Odinga.

Kenyans who saw the picture on Sunday reacted differently, others praising him and defending his secret tour.

Looks as though he is saying ,”Si sai mathee,economy si umeskia venye ni mbaya?” — JM. (@TheMachira) February 24, 2019

When the President is caught https://t.co/pFubGYjMS7 traffic as he enjoys a drive in the city…@UKenyatta pic.twitter.com/Tv727HLCbi — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 24, 2019

Normal ride indeed… atumie baiskeli tumuamini — Nyokabi Mburu Kimani (@Nyokabi_Kimani) February 24, 2019

Afunge mshipi kama wakenya wengine…. — Roy Odhiambo (@RoyOdhiambo12) February 24, 2019

Humble?…Driving in a G class and talking to a poor citizen through a semi closed window.??? — Mohamed Amin (@AminAmindeco75) February 24, 2019