Uhuru announces reopening of restaurants but…

The government is considering to allow selected restaurants and eateries to re-open and undertake minimal operations as a way of reviving the economy progressively.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while speaking from State House on Saturday, said that his government is looking into ways to re-open the economy, albeit in a way that does not endanger lives.

“We will re-open our economy but we must do this in a way that does not endanger many thousands of lives,” President Kenyatta said.

“We are in the middle of a war, and the key for all of us to return to normal is keeping our infections rates low,” he added.

The Head of State said he has directed the National Response Emergency Committee to map out economic sectors in terms of which possess high infection risks.

“Indeed, I have directed the National Response Emergency Committee to map out the economic sectors and activities on the base of infection risks,” President Kenyatta said.

The restaurants will be selected according to those who have shown observing the highest levels of health regulations compliance.

They will, however, have to maintain measures that mitigate against the spread of coronavirus.

“The mapping exercise when combined will increase testing and more exact contact tracing. And this will inform how we re-open this economy progressively,”

“One immediate step from the work done so far is that we shall allow a few restaurants and eateries in selected counties that show the highest levels of health regulations compliance and the ability to arrange for employee testing to undertake minimal operations. While maintaining measures that mitigate against the spread of coronavirus,” President Kenyatta said.

He emphasised that every Kenyan has the responsibility of ensuring that the virus does not continue to spread rapidly so that things can go back to normal sooner.

In March, the Ministry of Health ordered for the closure of bars and other entertainment joints to be closed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restaurants were instructed to only operate on takeaway services, which led to some of them closing their establishments.