Uhuru announces phased reopening of the country

The cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties shall lapse tomorrow (Tuesay) at 4am, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

Speaking on Monday afternoon at Harambee House, the president however extended the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew for 30 more days.

“By reopening Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandela we must be cognizant of the fact that we are all in danger and must have restraint,” President Kenyatta said.

The head of state however said that order to reopen is conditional and should the Covid-19 condition deteriorate, new measures will be enforced.

“We shall review interactions for 21 days and if they spike, we will lock down,” the president said.

The president also asked the public to minimize unnecessary movements and delay upcountry travels while also adhering to government protocols.

