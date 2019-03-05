Join our WhatsApp Channel
Jeers as Uhuru talks to ‘caged’ students in Kirinyaga – PHOTOS

By Nairobi News Reporter March 5th, 2019 2 min read

Anger and condemnation greeted photos of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address to students of St Bakhita Kiburia Girls High School in Kirinyaga county on Tuesday.

In the photos, the young girls were confined behind a wire mesh barrier in their brief encounter with the president.

Mr Kenyatta was on his way to Kirinyaga University for the official opening of the sixth annual Devolution Conference.

But this is not the first time the president has kept away from the crwods in such a manner. In 2016, State House was forced to defend a widely circulated photo that showed President Kenyatta addressing Wajir residents also behind a mesh wire fence.

The President was pictured addressing residents at Wajir Stadium with a fence separating him and the audience.

The latest photos sparked debate on social media of a presidency that is fearful of its own electorate.

City Hall unearths multi-million unlicensed billboards fraud

