Jeers as Uhuru talks to ‘caged’ students in Kirinyaga – PHOTOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta talks to students of St Bakhita Kiburia Girls High School in Kirinyaga county on March 05, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

Anger and condemnation greeted photos of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address to students of St Bakhita Kiburia Girls High School in Kirinyaga county on Tuesday.

In the photos, the young girls were confined behind a wire mesh barrier in their brief encounter with the president.

Mr Kenyatta was on his way to Kirinyaga University for the official opening of the sixth annual Devolution Conference.

President @UKenyatta interacts with students of St. Bakhita, Kiburia Girls, in Kirinyaga County, enroute Kirinyaga University for the official opening of the 6th Annual Devolution Conference | @WilliamsRuto pic.twitter.com/3DxBttQU0z — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 5, 2019

But this is not the first time the president has kept away from the crwods in such a manner. In 2016, State House was forced to defend a widely circulated photo that showed President Kenyatta addressing Wajir residents also behind a mesh wire fence.

The President was pictured addressing residents at Wajir Stadium with a fence separating him and the audience.

The latest photos sparked debate on social media of a presidency that is fearful of its own electorate.

Caged students!!Sorry state of affairs in Kenya @UKenyatta that’s very bad — Danvas Nyabasa (@DanvasNyabasa) March 5, 2019

Why cage innocent girls with a chain link fence…the PR stunt on this visit was overridden…poor show…pull this photos of the grid @UKenyatta @WilliamsRuto — Charles Njuguna (@charlesnjuguna) March 5, 2019

You mean the students had to be restrained by a chain link fence from accessing the president! Do criminalise innocence please — Stanley Koech (@koechst) March 5, 2019

Why are the girls behind a wire mesh, are they a security threat? 😥. They look like prisoners and not students! — MikeGichimu (@GichimuMicheal) March 5, 2019

Alar! What are we missing out here? Why the barrier? Uhunye hatujakozea hivo.. — Egline Samoei (@EguarEglin) March 5, 2019

Mbona mnacage watoto😂🙄 — lawitourist (@lawitourist) March 5, 2019

The fence makes it look like he’s inspecting livestock or something. Or that the students are caged/imprisoned. — LowKeyBalboa 🇰🇪🇩🇪 (@tweaterhandle) March 5, 2019

Why are they behind the fence?they are just students i don’t think they are a threat to President security. — Thomas Karanja (@tkaranja14) March 5, 2019