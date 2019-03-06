Magoha’s name forwarded to parliament for vetting





President Uhuru Kenyatta has submitted the name of his Education Cabinet Secretary nominee, Prof George Magoha, to the National Assembly for vetting.

The House has 21 days to approve or reject Prof Magoha’s nomination.

The committee of Education chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly will vet the former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor and current chair of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and present its report on the floor of the House in the next 14 days.

In the event that the MPs fail to approve or reject the nominee, he will be deemed to have been approved by the House and the Speaker will have no choice but to proceed and forward his name to the president for formal appointment.

Since 2013, none of President Kenyatta’s nominees for cabinet appointment has been rejected.

SACKED

On Friday last week, President Kenyatta nominated Prof Magoha to take over from Amina Mohamed in the Education Ministry, with the latter redeployed to the Sports Ministry to replaced the sacked Rashid Echesa.

During his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof Magoha, 67, steered the University to achieve “Excellent” rating in the Performance Contracting Evaluation for government institutions.

The University of Nairobi is the only government institution that has ever attained an “Excellent” rating to date.

Magoha’s record as a no-nonsense education administrator saw him appointed by President Kenyatta as KNEC chairman in 2016.

His immediate task was to reform the council to arrest the widespread cases of cheating in national examinations.