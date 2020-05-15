Ugandan suspected of kidnapping Kenyan cop mysteriously flees from custody

Kenya Police and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from Kamukunji are hunting down in Mathare slums a suspect who fled from custody on Thursday in an unclear circumstance.

Martin Wasike, a Ugandan, is accused of abducting and possibly murdering a police officer in January but escaped on Thursday from Kamukunji police station where the court had directed he be detained until June 2.

The mysterious incident came just two days after a city prosecutor warned that severe sentences meted in murder charges could be an incentive for the susect and two others to flee from the law.

While opposing their release on bond while appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, detectives said they feared the cop may have been killed.

The foreigner was on Tuesday charged alongside a Kenyan, Phoebe Anindo Andayi, and another Ugandan, Shariff Wanabwa, for allegedly kidnapping constable Abel Musati on January 19.

The 27-year-old officer, who is attached to Kamukunji police station, has not been traced since but DCI officers on April 17 recovered his mobile phone in Eastleigh.

“The prisoner was discovered missing by the OCS while checking the prisoners in custody,” Police headquarters said.

Another Ugandan national believed to have taken part in the abduction is yet to be arrested and detectives have notified Interpol to help in tracking him down.

On Tuesday, the suspects applied to be released on bail arguing that they had already been in remand for 21 days.

Alfred Nyandieka, lawyer representing Musati’s family, opposed the bid saying the three were a threat to public security if they could kidnap a well-trained policeman.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution and denied the suspects bond saying the two Ugandans had no identication documents and fixed abode in Kenya.

Constable Musati made headlines last year after he was arrested for trying to shoot his colleague over a traffic violation.

He was accused of assaulting and shooting at a traffic cop who arrested his driver and commandeered his car to Pangani station for driving without a TLB licence.

In a statement filled on August 2019, police said the traffic cop, while on duty on General Waruinge road, was confronted by the officer resulting in a scuffle.

On their way to the station near Kariokor roundabout the suspect, who was armed with an AK 47, intercepted the vehicle and ordered the officer out saying his motor vehicle will not be detained.

The traffic cop tried to plead with the suspect to have resolve the matter at the station but he would not budge and pull him out of the car and ordered his driver to drive off.

As the traffic officer was walking away the suspect fired at him once but missed.