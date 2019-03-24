Uganda Speaker airlifted to Nairobi for treatment





Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been airlifted to Nairobi for treatment, Nairobi News understands.

The 62-year-old politician is receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital after she was initially hospitalized at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for fatigue-related illness.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Kadaga fell after a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag upon her return from long haul flights from New York, USA and Morocco.

She was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women which ends on Sunday.

STABLE CONDITION

Prior to the meeting, she had attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

“She is stable and continuous to recover. She looks forward to resuming her duties in the shortest time possible,” read a statement from Parliament.

Kadaga is the third most powerful politician in Uganda after the President and the Vice-President.

She is also a respected lawyer and a veteran politician who is assumed to be aligned to President Yoweri Museveni’s government.