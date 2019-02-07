Uganda police detain three BBC journalists, NBS TV anchor’s wife over hot story





Uganda Police have detained five people including BBC and NBS journalists who were reportedly investigating a story about the theft of government drugs.

According to the Daily Monitor, they are being held on charges of illegal possession of classified drugs.

The suspects include Godfrey Badebye, Kassim Mohammad, Shafiq Kisame, Rashid Kawesa and Vivian Nakaliika, the wife of Solomon Sserwanjja (a journalist at NBS TV).

Sserwanjja is also wanted on the same charges but is reported to be on the run.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango said Badebye, Mohammed, Kisame and Kawesa were arrested at the scene in a Kampala suburb where they were allegedly buying classified drugs from an undercover security officer on Wednesday night.

“We are holding five suspects on charges of illegal possession of classified drugs. Their file will be taken to State Attorney for perusal any time,” said Onyango.

According to police, the first suspects led them to Sserwanja’s home in Mukono District where they claimed the first batch of drugs they bought were kept. The officers secured the house and called Sserwanja to come and lead them in the search.

“He promised to come but in vain. In the morning, we carried out a search and found classified drugs in his house leading to the arrest of his wife who also works for the Ministry of Health,” he said.

She has since recorded a statement.