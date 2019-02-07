Uganda orders closure of Daily Monitor website over witchcraft story





The Uganda Communications Commission on Wednesday ordered the Nation Media Group-owned Monitor Publications, publishers of Daily Monitor, to immediately suspend its online newspaper services for reportedly publishing a court case story against speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

However, the website was operational when Nairobi News logged in on Thursday.

UCC executive director Godfrey Mutabazi was quoted by Observer stating Kadaga had raised a complaint on February 4 stating that the Daily Monitor story was ‘fake’ and was published with the intention of damaging her reputation.

He added that preliminary investigations by his team revealed that Monitor Publication Limited had never applied for authorization from UCC to run an online newspaper platform as required by law.

Mutabazi has also demanded the Daily Monitor to explain within five days why they ignored and failed to ‘balance the story’ by failing to get Kadaga’s side of the story.

Kadaga has previously been captured on camera visiting a traditional shrine to pay ‘homage to ancestral gods’.

Daily Monitor recently reported that Damian Akuze, a traditional healer, had filed a suit at Jinja High court against Kadaga for allegedly refusing to pay him for his sorcery that allegedly propelled her to her current position.

Kadaga has strongly protested these allegations, saying that she became an MP in 1989 and therefore claims that she approached the witchdoctor so she can become an MP in 1990 is a laughable imagination.