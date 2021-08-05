Uganda ‘not aware’ of Ruto visit





Uganda says it was not aware Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto was visiting the country on Monday, August 2, 2021.

DP Ruto and his political allies have claimed he was barred from flying to Kampala on the same day pending ‘clearance from above’.

But Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state for Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday the government has no record about Kenya’s deputy president, William Ruto’s aborted visit to Uganda.

“The protocol department which is led by the chief of protocol has no record whatsoever that there was a request for us to provide protocol services to His Excellency William Ruto. I was not informed by the Chief of protocol,” said Oryem during a news conference in Kampala.

Oryem further refuted allegations and accusations linking Uganda to the current political standoff in Kenya adding that the country’s foreign policy does not allow for interference in the internal affairs of any country unless it’s invited.

“He [Ruto] was not prevented by Uganda. We have no authority. We have no powers because that is the jurisdiction of the Kenyan government. The reason why he was prevented from coming to Uganda, if it ever happened, is something that you should ask the Kenyan High Commissioner,” he said.

Ruto has in the media interview attributed the incident on the political woes he is facing as he prepares to contest for the country’s presidency in 2022.