Uganda Airlines to start direct flights to Mombasa next week

Uganda Airlines direct flights from Entebbe to Mombasa will start next week.

“Our maiden flight to Mombasa is just hours away, are you ready to come with us?” the airline tweeted.

The carrier’s Bombardier aircraft is expected to touch down at the Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm, making Mombasa the airline’s seventh destination since it resumed operations in August 27 this year.

Uganda Airlines will fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Speaking on Thursday, Ugandan Consul General in Mombasa Katureeba Tayebwa, said that the airline had identified the Kenyan Coastal region as one of the areas with massive potential.

He said they decided to pick the Mombasa route because the coastal city “has everything a tourist would want to see”.

The one-hour 50-minute trip will also target Ugandan traders who depend on the port of Mombasa to do business since most of the country’s imports pass through the port.

The carrier says it plans to increase the flights per week in the next three months.