UDA membership ongoing in Nairobi

UDA's Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru hands over registration documents to mobilizer Sam Mundia at the party headquarters in Nairobi. Looking on is the party secretary Veronica Maina. PIC: Courtesy

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit has implored the youth to not only register for membership but also vie for elective positions in the 2022 general elections.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Sam Mundia, who is one of UDA’s grassroots mobilizers within the capital city, stressed that it’s time for the youth to have a powerful voice on policies that shape the future of the country.”

“Women have come out forcefully and are now occupying leadership positions in almost all critical institutions. It is time for the youth to follow suit and have a voice,” explained the 29-year old.

“And UDA is the most appropriate vehicle to use,” he said of the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“The DP has mentored several young leaders, including Rashid Echesa, Kimani Ichungwa, Nixon Korir, and John Kiarie.

Mundia also disagreed with a recent suggestion by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that all elective aspirants in the forthcoming elections possess a university degree.

UDA has so far registered 700,000 members in Nairobi, and about 2 million countrywide.

The registration process is ongoing in all constituencies.

The DP at the weekend openly associated with UDA, telling a rally in West Pokot that he will use it as a vehicle to vie for the presidency come 2022.