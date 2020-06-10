Uber driver in court for selling employer’s car

An Uber driver who advertised his employer’s car in a local daily before selling it the following day has been charged with motor vehicle theft at the Makadara law courts.

Meshcak Kiambi is accused of stealing David Kimani’s car – a Toyota Passo worth Sh700,000 on May 23, in Kasarani.

Kiambi was employed by Kimani as a taxi driver and put the car on sale for Sh360,000.

He had allegedly sold the car at Sh248,000 to a businessman Geoffrey Ngunyi after forging the vehicle’s logbook.

The car was later recovered from Ngunyi in Ruai.

Kiambi is also facing charges of obtaining money by false pretences where he is accused of obtaining the Sh248,000 from Ngunyi purporting that he owned the car while having reasons to believe the said car did not belong to him.

He is also charged with making a document without authority with intent to defraud after allegedly making the logbook purporting it to be a genuine one issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority [NTSA].

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru.

Gatheru freed him on a Sh 200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 7. The magistrate ordered the car released to the owner.