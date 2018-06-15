PHOTO | COURTESY

A video of an Uber driver driving dangerously in Nairobi has been shared online.

The driver in the video is seen cruising along the pavement reserved for cyclists and pedestrians.

Subsequently, the maroon shirt clad male driver, who was carrying a passenger on his front seat, denies pedestrians right of way on the pavement forcing one of them to make way for him.

The incident was caught on tape and shared on Twitter attracting the attention of a female cyclist and other Kenyans who expressed their disappointment with the Uber driver’s behaviour.

Uber Kenya also replied to the video tweet and promised investigate and follow up the incident.

Hakuna tofauti ya haka kakitu na nduthi pic.twitter.com/E8hnqMSzj1 — Thomas M. (@Nkthoma) June 14, 2018

We’d like to follow up on this, Thomas. Please DM us more details and if you have the license plate number of the vehicle so that we can investigate. — Uber Kenya (@uber_kenya) June 15, 2018

@uber_kenya there you go! This is all levels of wrong! pic.twitter.com/8t3fzAIsTt — La femme cyclist (@kenyancyclist) June 15, 2018