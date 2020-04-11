Two-year-old among latest Covid-19 cases in Kenya

A two-year-old child is one of the two new cases of coronavirus in Kenya, reported on Saturday as the number of cases in the country climbed to 191.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said the other case included a 32-year-old.

The two cases are of a foreigner and Kenyan and were recorded in Mombasa and Nairobi counties and were detected from 491 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

“Both were picked by our surveillance teams. One is Kenyan and the other foreigner,” said Mwangangi.

Out of the 191 Covid-19 cases in Kenya, 109 are males while 82 are female.

Dr Mwangangi said a total of 2,054 contacts have been monitored so far, out of which 1,546 have been discharged.

Two more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 24, while the death toll from the virus stands at seven.

A majority of the 191 confirmed cases (124) are aged between 30 and 59 years, representing 65 percent while seven patients are aged 60 years and above, representing 3.7 percent.

The Covid-19 disease originated in Wuhan, China, where the first case was reported on December 31, 2019. Since then, it has killed at least 103,789 people worldwide.

At least 1,714,480 infections and 388,577 recoveries have been reported globally, according to Worldometer’s count on Saturday.

According to Worldometer, the number of active cases globally is 1,222,114 while that of closed cases is 492,366.