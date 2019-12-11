Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Two wanted criminals arrested in Likoni with machetes, slashers and sword

By Amina Wako December 11th, 2019 1 min read

Two wanted criminals were on Monday arrested in Likoni by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a tip-off by members of the public.

Detectives are believed to have been terrorising residents of Likoni area.

Related Stories

The two have been identified as Abdallah Rashid and Brian Ochieng, both 18 years of age.

“They were nabbed in a raid when detectives received information that a group of six armed youths had assembled in an incomplete building in preparation to wreak havoc to members of the public,” the DCI tweeted.

After a search the detectives recovered two pangas, two slashers, one sword and one metal bar from the building.

The suspects are to be arraigned today as the search for the ones who escaped continues.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
JKIA, Wilson airports to be closed for an hour on Jamhuri...