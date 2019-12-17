Two suspects shot dead in Kayole, police officer and civilians injured

Police on Monday night shot and killed two suspected gangsters in Kayole in an incident that left an officer nursing gunshot wounds.

The two armed suspects were trailed from Kiambu after they had stolen a motor vehicle and when confronted they opened fire and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, about six people also suffered bullet wounds and taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, after one of the gunmen who had an AK-47 assault rifle went berserk and started shooting indiscreetly.

The driver of the car suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died on his seat, while the other gunman managed to crawl out of the bullet-riddled car into the middle of the road, firing aimlessly as he lay down.

The injured were mostly pedestrians and boda boda operators.

According to a police statement, police recovered a gun, ammunition and assorted crude weapons that they believe the suspects used to steal the car.

The injured officer was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The two bodies of the slain suspects were taken to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.