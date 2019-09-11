Two suspects linked to TRM, Garden City car thefts syndicate arrested

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon arrested two people they believe are part of criminal ring which has been behind car thefts at Thika Road Mall (TRM), Garden City Mall and its environs.

Police say the two suspects Kelvin Mokaya and Moses Alimlim often pose as gym members and then access the changing rooms, steal car keys before driving away with stolen vehicles.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said they received a call from TRM guards after the suspects could not produce the mall’s parking chip.

“We were alerted of two people who wanted to flee the mall after they were asked to produce the mall’s parking chip and they couldn’t. After searching the car we recovered a bunch of car keys and alarms belonging to different vehicles from the suspects which we believe the suspects use to steal valuables from unsuspecting members of the public,” said Mr Kimani.

Detectives investigating the case believe that the same gang is linked to carjackings, theft of laptops, phones and other items from shoppers at TRM and Garden City Mall.

The latest arrest comes just three months after detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested two suspects linked to a theft syndicate that has been targeting high end shopping malls.

Rebecca Kinuthia Waruguru and Stephen Ochieng were captured on CCTV cameras stealing from shoppers who were withdrawing money at ATMs in Garden City mall and Thika Road mall.