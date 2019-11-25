Two suspects in the murder of ‘Star’ reporter to remain in custody for 11 days

Two brothers accused in the murder of The Star correspondent Eric Oloo will spend 11 more days in police custody to allow for conclusive investigations into the matter.

The two suspects Victor Luta and Franklin Luta, were on Monday arraigned before Siaya Principal Magistrate James Ong’ondo where the prosecution sought for more time to conclude investigations.

The prosecution team had requested for 14 days to complete investigations but the magistrate granted them 11 days.

The accused are expected back in court on December 10, 2019.

LIFELESS BODY

The other suspects who were arrested on Thursday when Oloo’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood, Chief Inspector Sabina Kerubo, her daughter and house-help did not appear in court alongside the two suspects.

According to neighbours, Kerubo and Oloo had been living together for the last 14 months.

Autopsy report has shown that Oloo died from a trauma caused by injury to his head and abdomen.