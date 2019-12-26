Two suspected gangsters shot dead by police on Christmas Day in Ruiru

Police officers gunned down two wanted robbers in Ruiru, Kiambu county on Christmas Day.

Police said the two were part of a gang that has been terrorising area residents and vandalising vehicles.

The police further revealed that they are still in pursuit of two caretakers who have been aiding the gang in its operations.

In statement, the police said the two were killed in a shootout that ensued after the defied orders to surrender from officers who had been trailing the gang for hours.

In another incident, two G4S guards were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into Kenya Ports Authority cash offices.

ROBBERY

Detectives say that the two allegedly made away with two laptops and a computer in the incident that took place on Sunday night.

“They broke the back door of the finance office and stole the laptops. However, they never made away with any cash as there was no money in the office,” Mr George Mutonya the DCIO at the port said.

Mr Mutonya said that police are still in pursuit of two other guards who are suspected to have aided the robbery.

He said that CCTV footage retrieved from the port puts the four at the centre of the robbery.