Two suspected gangsters shot dead along Manyanja road

The assortment of items recovered from seven suspected gangsters who were shot dead by the police in Isinya, Kajiado County. PHOTO | COURTESY

The assortment of items recovered from seven suspected gangsters who were shot dead by the police in Isinya, Kajiado County. PHOTO | COURTESY





Police have beefed up security in Nairobi and its environs ahead of the festive season.

This comes as two suspected thugs were on Thursday night gunned down for allegedly robbing pedestrians of their valuables along Manyanja Road, Eastlands.

The incident happened around 9pm on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the armed duo was riding a motorcycle REG NO: KMFB 373Q, and had just accosted a pedestrian before officers pounced on them.

Earlier, the assailants had snatched a handbag from an unidentified woman.

“Our officers recovered two pistols from the criminals, three rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife,” said DCI.

“We urge members of the public to be cautious and on high alert since criminals take advantage of Christmas and other festivities to commit crime.

The caution comes amid an increase in criminal activities within the city even as police enhance surveillance.