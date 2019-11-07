Two suspected gangsters shot dead after robbing women’s group Sh13,000

Police from the Flying Squad on Wednesday shot dead two suspected gangsters after a women’s group was robbed of Sh13,000 at Njegas area in Kirinyaga county.

The duo, who were part of a gang, were trailed by the officers after the women raised the alarm.

According to the police, the suspected gangsters were in a white Toyota Caldina and two motorcycles when a shoot-out between them and the anti-crime officers ensued.

Their accomplices, however, managed to escape and are being pursued by detectives.

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition from the slain suspects.

Also confiscated, was the white Toyota Caldina, which is believed to be stolen property, vehicle registration plates, ID cards and three teargas canisters.