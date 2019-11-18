Two suspected gangsters shot dead after bus they had carjacked overturns

Two suspected gangster were shot dead by the police after a bus they are beliened to have carjacked overturned in Buruburu area on Saturday evening.

According to police sources who spoke to Nairobi News, bus belonging to the Double M company plying route 23 is reported to have overturned and rolled several times after it was carjacked.

Several passengers were injured in the incident with one sustaining serious injuries and currently admitted at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The police recovered two homemade guns at the scene of the accident.

They have launched a manhunt for other members of the gang who managed to escape after the vehicle overturned.