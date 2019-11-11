Two suspected gangsters linked to shop robbery and shooting identified

Detectives have identified the two suspects who were captured on CCTV robbing a shop and shooting one man inside the shop during a robbery incident in Kasarani last week.

According to sources close to the investigations, the shooter is an ex-convict who was recently released from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

ARMED ROBBERY

“The second suspect has also been identified and the police have launched a manhunt for them,” said our source.

They identification comes just hours after the DCI said they had launched a manhunt for the two suspects who were involved in the incident that left two people with gunshot wounds.

“Detectives have already commenced investigations into this matter with the ultimate aim of bringing all those involved to book,” DCI tweeted.

SHOT SEVEN TIMES

The two victims, who were shot were identified as Ulbanus Mutua, who is a co-owner of the shop and his close friend Richard Muema.

Muema was shot seven times after he tried to secure Mutua who had been been shot twice.

The two are currently at Kenyatta National Hospital with Muema in the Intensive Care Unit, while Mutua is reported to be in a stable condition.