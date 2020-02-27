Two suspected carjackers arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Two suspected carjackers have been arrested in Ruiru by detectives. The arrest follows a carjacking incident that was reported last week under OB number 23/2/2020 in Ruiru.

The suspects, Peter Irungu Maina, 37, and Eunice Masiado Nteita, 18, were arrested in Kinangop and Suswa area respectively.

The sleuths managed to trace and recover the vehicle of registration number KCX 750T.

“Following a Carjacking Incident within Ruiru on 23/2/2020, @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Ruiru have managed to trace and impound motor vehicle registration number KCX 750T,” the DCI tweeted.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 27, 2020

“Two suspects namely Peter Irungu Maina aged 37 years and Eunice Masiado Nteita aged 18 years have also been arrested within the Kinangop area and Suswa area respectively. The two suspects are in lawful custody pending arraignment as efforts to trace the owner of the vehicle continue,” DCI further revealed.

