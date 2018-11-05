Two students drown in River Yala while taking selfies – VIDEO

Two university students drowned on Saturday evening in River Yala in Bondo, Siaya County, while taking selfies.





Derrick Auka, a second year Community Health student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and Shallete Atieno of Ratiya Techincal Bondo, were taking selfies during a nature walk on the riverbank when death struck.

According to reports, Atieno and Auka were taking selfies while standing on a stone on the riverbank when she slid and fell into the water.

Auka then dived in to rescue her but he too was overwhelmed and eventually drowned.

“He (Auka) was on a tour with his friends, ladies and some men, they branched along River Yala to take some photos unfortunately the lady (Atieno) slid and this guy was rushing to rescue her and so in that process both drowned,” ne of the student at Jaramogi Odinga narrated of the incident.

Police in the area have since mounted a search to recover the body of the two