Two security guards being held in police custody for failing to prevent theft

Two security guards are being held in custody at Dandora Police Station on suspicion of failing to prevent theft of sound equipment at community resource centre.

The two suspects, Stephen Otieno Okoth and Victor Mutua Mbenya, are security guards at Pamonja Gheto Youth Centre where two play stations and four controllers were stolen on January 10, 2020.

Constable Zakaria Situma obtained orders to hold the two alongside two other suspects arrested in connection with the theft.

The officer is investigating failure to prevent commission of an offence by the two.

Situma said he needed to obtain contract documents to confirm the two are guards employed by the firm they work for, record witness statements and review CCTV footage at the scene.

He obtained the orders to detain them for three days before the Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.